Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rusty Burton of Owensboro recently returned from the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference was held in Scottsdale, Arizona from April 26-27.
During the two-day conference, attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
“These financial advisors have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives. We’re proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
