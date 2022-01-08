The Longtine Wilkerson Group recently joined Baird’s Owensboro wealth management office. The team includes Gregory Longtine, CPA, CFP, senior vice president and financial advisor; Gordon Wilkerson, CFP, vice president and financial advisor; and Joan Hobson, client assistant.
Longtine comes to Baird with 24 years of experience assisting individuals, families, businesses and institutions in making comprehensive financial decisions about their future. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Wilkerson brings eight years of experience developing personalized wealth management strategies for his clients. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Brescia University and master’s degree in communication from Western Kentucky University.
Hobson supports the team by working with clients through the on-boarding process and servicing existing accounts. She studied business and communications at Henderson Community College.
Following the merger with Hilliard Lyons in 2019, Baird’s footprint grew significantly in Kentucky. This growth further enhanced the firm’s wealth management business and investments in technology, resources, services and support best to serve the needs of Baird associates and clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.