James Thomas “JT” Jarboe has joined Riney Hancock CPAs PSC as a supervisor in the Tax Services Divisions.
He previously worked for a regional accounting firm in Indianapolis.
Jarboe is a graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.
He received his master of business administration with an emphasis in economics at Ball State University.
• Haley N. Coons, a staff accountant in the client accounting services division at Riney Hancock CPAs, recently received her certified public accountant’s license.
Coons graduated summa cum laude from Brescia University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in pre-law.
At Brescia, she received the Outstanding Accounting Student Award in 2018 and 2019, the Student Leadership Award, the St. Catherine’s Scholar Athlete Award from 2016-2019 and the High Scholastic Achievement Award.
