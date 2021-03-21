Drew Watson, private wealth advisor and CEO of Align Wealth Management, has been named to Barron’s top 1,200 advisors.
James M. Ruth has been elected president of Modern Welding Co.
He has been with the company for 39 years and had been executive vice president/treasurer since 2011.
Other officers are James E. Jones, chairman; John E. Jones, vice president/secretary-treasurer; and Sylvia C. Jones, assistant secretary.
Modern Welding has a network of 11 manufacturing subsidiaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.