Sherri McGary is about to celebrate 35 years in skin care. McGary was 18 when she first started her journey in skin care and became a licensed cosmetologist in February of 1988.
In March of 1997, she took the leap to go to various training courses at the prestigious Aveda Institute in Cincinnati for Aesthetics and has over 30 certifications in skin care including: Achieved Mark Lees treatment of problem skin May 2000, Mark Lees alphahydroxy acid treatments June 2000, Physicians Choice of Arizona Chemical Peels August 2000, Synergie microdermabrasion peels and Endermoligie September 2001, repechage educator 2000, permanent cosmetics 2003, Sesderma skin care and chemical peels November 2005.
She is a member of American Aestheticians Education Association since 1999. Former business owner of Go Figure Salon and Spa 1999, co-owner Laws of Attraction 2005 and now an independent contractor since 2004.
Averitt Express recently honored associate Barry Lindsey of Centertown for 20 years of safety.
Lindsey is a driver for Averitt’s Cracker Barrel account in Lebanon.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt operates out of the Cracker Barrel distribution center located at 900 Hutchinson Place in Lebanon.
