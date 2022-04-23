Progressive Sports Therapy’s Kris Cottrell, PTA completed an Understanding Orthopedics Specialization from Nxt Gen Institute of Physical Therapy. This nine month curriculum focuses on blending content on basic sciences, orthopedics and functional movement to improve the overall outcome of patient health. The variety of techniques equips Cottrell to optimally treat each patient’s specific diagnosis and their needs. Kris treats patients in our Home Health setting, and in Outpatient at the Progressive Sport Therapy Philpot clinic, located at 6071 KY 54, Philpot, KY 42366. Call 270-685-9499 to schedule an appointment.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

