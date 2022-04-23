Progressive Sports Therapy’s Kris Cottrell, PTA completed an Understanding Orthopedics Specialization from Nxt Gen Institute of Physical Therapy. This nine month curriculum focuses on blending content on basic sciences, orthopedics and functional movement to improve the overall outcome of patient health. The variety of techniques equips Cottrell to optimally treat each patient’s specific diagnosis and their needs. Kris treats patients in our Home Health setting, and in Outpatient at the Progressive Sport Therapy Philpot clinic, located at 6071 KY 54, Philpot, KY 42366. Call 270-685-9499 to schedule an appointment.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
