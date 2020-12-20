Kevin Boothe has joined the team at Progressive Sports Therapy, 1605 Scherm Road.
Boothe graduated from Bellarmine University’s doctorate of physical therapy program in 2011.
He is certified in orthopedic manual therapy, dry needling and is a strength and conditioning specialist.
• Two Daviess Countians, Neel Ford and Mark Martin, are members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2020, which graduated earlier this month.
There were 40 people from across Kentucky in the class.
Ford is a partner and commercial lines manager at EM Ford Insurance.
Martin is vice president of public affairs at Atmos Energy.
