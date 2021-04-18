Heather Howard has joined Risner & Associates Realty Inc. as a full-time residential/commercial real estate agent.
She has more than 20 years of customer service and marketing in the area.
Howard was previously a marketing coordinator at Canteen/John Conti.
She and her husband have three children.
— The Messenger-Inquirer
