RBS Design Group has hired Sidney Riney as marketing coordinator and promoted Jeremiah Hawkins to architect.
• Riney, an Owensboro native, was previously with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. for three years, first as an executive assistant and then as business office and communications manager.
She has a bachelor’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western Kentucky University, with a minor in marketing.
Riney is working toward a master’s degree in digital marketing and communications management through Union College.
She is a graduate of the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2019 and is an active member of Chamber Young Professionals.
Riney also serves on the board of the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market and the Hospice Spring Fling Planning Committee.
• Hawkins became a licensed architect on Feb. 11.
The Beaver Dam native has a bachelor’s of arts in architecture from the University of Kentucky in 2015 and a master’s degree in architecture from UK in 2017.
He has been a project coordinator with RBS Design Group since 2018.
Before joining RBS, Hawkins was at Schimberg Group Architecture & Design in Sarasota, Florida, where he worked in commercial, residential, and restaurant projects.
