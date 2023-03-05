DENTON, Texas — Tylor Perry scored 19 points to lead North Texas over Western Kentucky 67-33 on Saturday.
Perry shot 6 for 14 from the floor (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (25-6, 16-4 Conference USA). Aaron Scott totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Jamarion Sharp led the Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12) with eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Jordan Rawls added seven points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
