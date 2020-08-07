Ke’Asha Phillips sank a 40-foot putt on her final shot to complete a comeback and capture a one-stroke victory in the inaugural Kentucky Women’s Stroke Play Championship on Thursday at Griffin Gate Golf Club in Lexington.
Phillips, who finished at 2-under-par 70 for the day, entered the second round with a three-stroke lead after firing a 5-under 67 Wednesday, but bogeys on the first and fourth holes set her back early. Richmond’s MacKenzie Neal overtook the lead from six shots back and even claimed a two-stroke lead, but a bogey on No. 18 left her at 6-under for the tournament — leaving the door open for Phillips.
“Coming off the front nine, I was down a few strokes,” Phillips said by phone. “I tried not to let it get to me. I shot 5-under yesterday and had a few bogeys, so I knew I could still be OK if I stayed positive — keep hitting, keep trying.”
The former Owensboro High School star and current Xavier Musketeer opened the back nine with a birdie on No. 10, then added birdies on Nos. 13 and 17, setting the table for her late heroics.
“Just seeing one finally fall, that gave me a little momentum to keep it going,” she said.
Once it came down to the final hole, however, Phillips didn’t realize how close the scores were.
“I had no idea I had to make that putt to win the tournament,” she admitted. “I had no idea, so I didn’t try to do anything different. I just wanted to get it close and tap it in for a two-putt.”
Instead, Phillips watched calmly as her ball rolled across the green and fell into the cup, giving her a fourth birdie on the day. It wasn’t until moments later that she found out it was the tournament-winning shot.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “I played a week and a half ago at the Kentucky Open — I feel like I played well at that tournament, but I just didn’t see as many birdies as other people did. I’ve been practicing really hard, so it’s good to see that I could come out on top in an actual tournament.”
In addition to Neal, other top finishers included Phillips’ playing partners, Maysville’s Sarah Fite (4-under) and Prospect’s Taylor Edlin (3-under).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.