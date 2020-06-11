Picture perfect: Couple opens Griffith Avenue yard for photos

Each year, up to 200 people use Tim and Kara Allen’s yard at 1120 Griffith Ave. to take outdoor photos for all types of occasions, such as prom, wedding, graduation, engagement, family and senior portraits.
The Allens enjoy the continuous parade of folks.
“We’ll have people from nearly every school,” Tim Allen said.
With four kids of their own, the Allens know how important it is to find the right spot for cherished once-in-a- lifetime photos.
For the women in the family, this time of year seems like their own private fashion show filled with exquisite prom dresses and wedding gowns.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and again on June 20, the Allens are opening their yard to the public for a giant photo session.
All they ask: Make a donation of any size to Wendell Foster in return. A table on their lawn will be set up for donations during the event.
Tim Allen sits on the nonprofit’s board. Since COVID-19 has made fundraisers a challenge, Wendell Foster officials are looking for new ways to raise money.
“I am using this to kick off a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign where we hope to have others in the community hold their own events using a skill or asset they have to help raise money for Wendell Foster,” Tim Allen said.
For the upcoming photo sessions, no appointments are needed. Just come to the Allens’ yard during the appointed time and snap away.
The yard offers multiple settings. “There are a lot of different opportunities,” Tim Allen said.
He said people often use cell phones to take pictures, but many bring professional photographers with them.
Only outdoor photos will be allowed during the fundraiser.
The Allens have looked at the weather forecast for both Saturdays. Right now, picture perfect weather is in store.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
