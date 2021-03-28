Savvy shoppers were able to take advantage of the spring Pigtails & Cowlicks consignment sale Friday and Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. The center was filled with a host of items, ranging from children’s clothing to books, toys and even home furnishings, all at a discount price.
“We started the sale in 2006,” event organizer Elaine Martin said Saturday. “It is just to help families get clothes for their kids for less money and also for families that have clothes and could have a garage sale, but think this is a better way to get rid of items.”
Martin said the event has grown through the years, and about 500 families consigned items for the spring sale this weekend.
“They register to consign their items, they follow all of our guidelines online and then they drop it all off,” she said.
Consigners then pocket 70% of what their items sell for during the sale.
Staci Nordhoff and Joy Wiscaver made the drive in from Pike County to look for deals at the sale Saturday.
“I think it is really good,” Wiscaver said. “It helps a lot of people out.”
Lisa Schroeing and her daughter, Katie Reuber, also made the trip into Owensboro just for the sale.
“We are actually from Dubois County,” Schroeing said. “We drove all the way here just to come to the event.”
Schroeing said she and her daughter were not really looking for any specific items, but were keeping an eye open for walking toys for Reuber’s 6-month old daughter.
Martin said there is typically a spring and fall sale, but the event that was planned for spring 2020 was moved to last summer.
“This one was right on track,” she said. “I was glad we got to have it.”
Martin said she expected between 1,200 and 1,500 shoppers throughout the day Saturday.
As a result of COVID-19, face masks were required for all event attendees and tables and shopping aisles were also spread further apart than previous years.
In addition, children were allowed to attend the spring sale, unlike the previous sale last summer.
“It is really great that kids can come now and they can be a part of it because that is who people are buying for,” Martin said.
Judy Walker of McLean County said she made the trip to Owensboro to shop for her great-grandchildren.
Walker said that this edition of Pigtails & Cowlicks doesn’t seem all that different than the ones she attended before the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think people are starting to get out,” she said. “I know a lot of people have either had (COVID-19) or have had the vaccination.”
“There for a while, you would meet someone and they would turn and go the other way and now people are talking and visiting. I think it is starting to get back to normal.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.