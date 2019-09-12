The 7th Grade Players of the Week for the Ohio County game are pictured (from left to right): Offensive player: Ayden Rice, Lineman: Drew Martin, Defensive player: Mason Lindsey and Cougar Crusher: JW Muster.
The 8th Grade Players of the Week for the Ohio County Game are pictured (from left to right): Lineman: Andrew Stanley, Offensive player: Braden Lindsey, Defensive player: Brodie Cline and Cougar Crusher: Andrew Darnell.
Photo by Kristy Baldwin
