Most area high school football games this week have been canceled due to concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, as teams have begun looking ahead to the playoffs.
The KHSAA football playoffs begin next week, with most matchups already set in stone.
Here’s a look at what to expect as the postseason begins.
APOLLO
The Eagles, who went 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 6-A, District 1 play, will earn the No. 3 seed in the district and travel to take on second-seeded McCracken County (4-2, 3-1 in district).
Apollo fell to the Mustangs 45-21 on Sept. 25, as Damian Lovinsky threw for 216 yards and a touchdown with an additional rushing score for the Eagles.
Since then, Apollo has won three of four outings.
“We’re definitely improving,” first-year Eagles coach John Edge said. “Our schedule at the very beginning of the season was brutal. We played some very good football teams, but we feel good about where we are.”
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers closed out the regular season with a 3-4 record and a 1-3 mark in Class 6-A, District 1. They’ll earn the district’s fourth seed and take on No. 1 seed Henderson County (5-1, 3-0).
DC fell 63-44 to the Colonels on Oct. 16 despite four total touchdowns by quarterback Joe Humphreys and Bryson Parm’s 186 rushing yards and pair of scores.
Coach Matt Brannon’s Panthers captured a 30-27 overtime win over Henderson County during the regular season last year before dropping a 36-16 contest to the Colonels in the first round of the playoffs.
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils (8-0, 5-0) went undefeated during the regular season for the first time since 1993, and Owensboro hopes to keep the momentum rolling into next week.
OHS, the No. 1 seed in Class 5-A, District 1, is set to host fourth-seeded Breckinridge County (3-4, 1-3).
The Red Devils previously dispatched the Fighting Tigers 69-6 last week. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt led Owensboro with four total touchdowns, and the Devils’ defense forced five turnovers — two of which were returned for scores.
“It’s exciting to go into the playoffs with an unblemished record,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said, “and hopefully we can keep pushing that forward.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces finished as the No. 2 seed in Class 2-A, District 2 after achieving a 5-3 record and 3-1 mark in district play.
Catholic is scheduled to host McLean County (3-1, 1-1), which the Aces defeated 37-0 on Oct. 2. In that matchup, Braden Mundy scored three total touchdowns in leading Catholic to victory. Defensively, the Aces held McLean County to just 136 yards of total offense.
Since then, however, the Aces have dropped three of their last four games.
“We feel like we have a lot left in the tank,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We’re looking to improve every week.”
HANCOCK COUNTY
The Hornets went 5-1 overall and 3-0 against Class 2-A, District 2 foes, earning the district’s top seed in the process.
As a result, Hancock County will host Todd County Central (3-3, 1-2), which the Hornets defeated 20-14 on Oct. 2. Cole Dixon threw two touchdowns, both to Kaleb Keown, and Logan Willis added 97 rushing yards and a score for Hancock County.
The Hornets enter the postseason following a 26-22 setback to LaRue County last week, but coach Bobby Eubanks has high expectations for his squad.
“That’s what we’ve been playing for all year,” Eubanks said. “We’d rather be 6-0 than 5-1, but that’s a good record heading into the playoffs. We’ve tried to get the most momentum we could get through the year, even with interruptions throughout the season. Now, we can focus on week one of the playoffs.”
McLEAN COUNTY
The Cougars will take the third seed in the Class 2-A, District 2 playoffs after going 3-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.
McLean County will travel to face Owensboro Catholic (5-3, 3-1), which rolled to a 37-0 win over the Cougars on Oct. 2.
Though McLean County coaches and players know they can perform better, they’re simply hoping for an opportunity to prove it.
“Knock on wood, fingers crossed, that we can get another chance to play,” said Cougars coach Zach Wagner, whose team had its last four games wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Mustangs (1-5, 0-4) captured a 46-0 victory over Ballard Memorial last week for their first win of the season but are set to miss the postseason after finishing sixth in Class 5-A, District 1.
OHIO COUNTY
The Eagles will miss the playoffs after finishing fifth in Class 5-A, District 1 with a 1-4 mark. The Eagles’ lone district victory this year came in a 45-7 victory over Muhlenberg County on Sept. 18.
