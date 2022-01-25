A recent report by the Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development highlighted three significant findings for local students: about 49% of them are not kindergarten-ready, 46.9% of them fail to reach reading proficiency by the end of third grade, and about 20% of children under the age of five have access to early childhood education.
The Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development consists of members of the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, and more than 30 community leaders. They have been meeting since June 2021, reviewing early childhood education in the area, and looking at the local landscape for access to those opportunities.
Joe Berry, Public Life Foundation of Owensboro president, said this partnership understands that the release of this report is only the beginning.
The partnership invites others to join their efforts as they take the next steps to create a community in which all children have the same opportunities for quality early learning, he said.
“In doing so, we make Greater Owensboro the best place to learn, live, work and play,” he said.
The group has developed recommendations to expand access to early childhood education (ECE) in the Owensboro area.
High quality ECE is not accessible to all children in this area, the group found through its research. Reasons for why vary, from affordability and availability of those services and environments to issues with recruiting and keeping educators.
Based on their research, the partnership found that about 59% of students who are economically disadvantaged, 76% of students with disabilities, and 75% of English learning students are unprepared for kindergarten. They based those findings on the 2019-2020 Kentucky School Report Card, which also indicated that 720 students attended preschool in the Daviess County Public Schools system, and 218 attended preschool in Owensboro Public Schools during that school year.
Of the DCPS students, 65% were identified as economically disadvantaged and 41% were identified as students with disabilities. Eighty-five% of the OPS students were economically disadvantaged, and 24% were considered students with disabilities.
Some key findings in the report indicate that Kentucky’s 2020 Early Childhood Profile estimated that, of the 6,773 children in the Owensboro area, 1,350 are enrolled in ECE programs, like Head Start or public preschool.
The quality of those programs is not universal. Of the programs in Daviess County that participate in the Kentucky All STARS rating system for ECEs — which ranges from 1 star to 5 — 17 are ranked as 1 star centers.
The report also found that, on average, Daviess County families pay about $7,800 per year for infants; $7,670 per year for toddlers; and $7,280 per year for preschool children to attend private care centers.
Along with its report, the partnership has released a six-point plan to expand access of these services. The recommendations include:
• Launching a public advocacy campaign to encourage community-wide support of quality ECE;
• Implementing ECE talent development and retention strategies to meet ECE workforce needs;
• Implementing employee-based child care partnerships among employers and child care centers;
• Identifying and enrolling all families eligible for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) subsidy and increasing CCAP eligibility to 200% of the federal poverty level and making all children within 200% of the federal poverty level eligible for public preschool;
• Raising the quality of all child care centers to 3 STARS or above and clear the Head Start, preschool, and child care waiting lists for all children under age 5;
• Utilizing data to monitor for continuous improvement of educational outcomes for children enrolled in ECE programs.
The partnership plans to have a road show in the coming weeks to share this six-point plan, and discuss the next steps in their process and how to engage the community at large.
To view the partnership’s full report, visit https://prichardcommittee.org/goped/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
