Officials with Owensboro area police and fire agencies said Aug. 10 that precautions against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have kept agency operations from being affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said the post is still operating with a number of precautions to limit potential exposure to the virus. For example, troopers do much of their business in their vehicles rather than going to post, and some post staff work rotating schedules or work from home to avoid having to be at post.
“To my knowledge, mostly at our post level none of our troopers who have been tested have tested positive,” King said. COVID-19 testing is available for any trooper who wants a test, he said.
“Some of us do (test) on a fairly regular basis,” King said. “We’re a small post … I don’t know of anyone who has tested positive or been in quarantine.”
The State Police dispatch center is screening calls for people who might have symptoms of, or an exposure to, COVID-19, King said. Troopers also clean vehicles after every person is transported to a jail.
“Any arrest we make, we sanitize the car thoroughly,” King said. Troopers “sanitize little things, like handcuffs” and handcuff keys after each use, he added.
Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard said there “have been exposures within the department” to the coronavirus. The fire department responds to medical emergencies, which puts firefighters at risk of coming in contact with a person who has COVID-19.
The city-county 911 also asks screening questions, to alert responders about the potential of COVID-19 exposure at any call. Firefighters are “masked up and using protection” on calls for service, Howard said.
“We still maintain our staffing levels” and have not been impacted by the virus, Howard said.
Two court security officers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Holbook Judicial Center are back at work. Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the department had to briefly take a deputy off work for possibly coming into contact with the virus, and another deputy was off for a time after showing symptoms similar to the virus. Both tested negative, Smith said.
“We’ve had one other office personnel that has been off because of a quarantine,” Smith said. The agency uses protective equipment and tries to “take all the precautions we can,” Smith said.
“We are definitely trying to take what steps we can to keep our patrol division, and everyone, safe,” Smith said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the department’s operations have not been affected by officers having to quarantine.
“Obviously, we are still doing PPE and taking every precaution we can prior to potential exposure,” Boggess said. “But whenever we think someone has been exposed, we are taking whatever action (necessary), including quarantine.
“To this point, it has not had a significant effect,” Boggess said. “The potential is certainly there. Particularly a wide-spread exposure could potentially impact” operations, he said.
King said one change is that troopers are no longer doing road checks, which bring troopers and drivers “into close contact,” he said. The agency is still responding to wrecks and calls for service, but is using personal protective equipment, King said.
OPD still has in place the operational changes installed at the beginning of the pandemic, such as taking non-emergency reports over the phone, Boggess said.
“We are still taking reports, if it’s appropriate, over the phone,” Boggess said. “If we need to respond … we’ll send officers.”
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the department hasn’t had any exposures or firefighters that needed to go on quarantine.
“We had one that we thought was going to have to” quarantine, Jeremy Smith said, but in the end “he never missed a moment of work.”
“We are still taking temperatures twice a day” at the county fire department, he said. The pandemic has changed other ways the department does business, he said.
“We don’t allow a lot of people into our station,” Smith said. Walk-in visitors are prohibited, and when people do come in, “We take your temperature,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
