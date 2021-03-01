A 74-year-old man was struck and killed late Saturday night after police said he walked into the path of a car.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Richard J. Fearon, 74, of Sun City West, Arizona, was attempting to cross Fairview Drive from Stirrup Loop to Mallard Landing Loop when he walked into the path of a 2019 Honda Pilot that was traveling southbound of Fairview Drive.
Fearon was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Toxicology reports are pending on Fearon. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the driver of the Honda Pilot.
Police said Fearon had family members living in the area where the accident occurred.
