The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sarah Morris, 26, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), giving a false name and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Two juveniles, ages 14 and 15, were charged Wednesday with theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a registration plate.
• Gas worth $5 was reported stolen from a lawnmower on Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Third Street.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen on Tuesday in 1000 block of Venable Avenue.
• A 2018 F150 was reported vandalized on Thursday at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 W. Parrish Ave.
• A bicycle worth $350 and a 2006 Honda moped worth $1,000 were reported stolen on Wednesday in the 500 block of East 27th Street.
• Third-degree sodomy of a juvenile was reported Thursday in the 1700 block of Scherm Road.
