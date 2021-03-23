The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A necklace valued at $20 was reported stolen from a home in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue on Friday.
• A motor scooter valued at $897 was reported stolen in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street on Saturday.
• A motor scooter valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in the 2200 block of East 19th Street on Saturday.
• A Honda motorcycle valued at $600 was reported stolen in the 2700 block of South York on Saturday.
• A motor scooter valued at $700 was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Yale Place on Saturday.
• A total of $500 in cash was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Parrish Avenue on Sunday.
