The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dillon Moss, 22, of the 100 block of Industrial Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary.
• A scooter valued at $949 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• Computer equipment and tools valued at $16,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a storage facility in the 2400 block of Old Henderson Road.
• Imported African clothing valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a residence in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A moped valued at $300 was reported stolen Thursday from the 700 block of Cumberland Street.
