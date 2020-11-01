The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Zachary Ryan Roberts, 25, of Greenville was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Scotty Joe Warner, 24, of Graham was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryson Ornell Samuels, 41, of Owensboro was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kimble Lee Gabbard, 60, of Owensboro was charged Saturday with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Edward Vincent McDuffie, 53, of Owensboro was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth)
• William Edward Boehman, 55, of Owensboro was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
