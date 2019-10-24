Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Darrius L. Hill, 25, address unknown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. His sentence was suspended for two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Jereme Brad Kirkman, 43, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Latonyia Smith, 31, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of synthetic drugs. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Oct. 17 session
Final sentencing
• Mallory Carter, 27, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, pleaded guilty to theft by identity of another without consent. Her sentence was probated for two years with an alternative sentencing of 21 days to serve in jail.
• Eric Joel Coots, 40, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Kelly Ann Brown, 47, of the 1400 block of Robin Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Kimberly Faye Stark, 49, of the 4000 block of Noel Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Kevin Louis Goins, 41, of the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by deception valued at less than $10,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $15,065 in restitution.
Diversion
• Carmilla Ann Settles, 40, of the 600 block of Poindexter Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by failure to make required deposition of property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and falsely reporting an incident. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years and must pay $9,311 in restitution.
• Tammy Lee Poole, 40, of Dale, Indiana, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years, and must pay $330 in restitution.
Oct. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Jeremy Scott Smith, 33, of the 500 block of East Parrish Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Dylan Vanway, 27, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Jhoni Tapia Pina, 35, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy. He was sentenced to five years in prison, five years of post-incarceration supervision and be required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Div. II, Judge Joe Castlen
Oct. 21 session
Final sentencing
• John D. Pratt, 27, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years and must pay $1,548 in restitution.
• Larice Jovette Malone, 43, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. His sentence was probated for five years until he pays the child support amount of $14,844 at $326 per month plus an additional $74 per month.
• Dustin Ray Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of public intoxication; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Steven M. Reed Jr., 35, of Dawson Springs, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. His sentence was diverted for five years until he pays $9,068 in restitution — $100 a month to Child Support Enforcement and $200 per month to child support.
Dismissal
• Jerry Lee Roesch, 43, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed without prejudice.
