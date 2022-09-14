It was a scene one might expect on a Tuesday during business hours in the industrialized northeastern area of Owensboro: Two workers unloaded supplies in front of Tretter Tile & Terrazzo while semi-trucks travelled to and fro between Second and Fourth streets on the otherwise quiet Hamilton Avenue.
But tucked away in the nondescript avenue is another world — one where people can travel down memory lane and rediscover their childhood through vinyl classic rock albums, horror movie memorabilia, and other vintage collectables.
Welcome to T.B.’s Flea, what owner Terry Boone calls “a pop culture explosion.”
Boone officially opened his shop Monday after operating mostly at a flea market in Evansville since April 2021.
Having been a collector of oddities since he was about 5 years old, the Owensboro native said he recently received the blessing of his wife to “go for it” and open a full-time store.
Though a collector of a variety of memorabilia, Boone touts his specialty as music and horror. He said the latter is making a big comeback in popularity, in large part due to the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things.”
“Horror went away for a little bit, but it’s come back with ‘Stranger Things’,” he said. “My daughter is crazy about that show. She tries to mimic them like I did with Mötley Crüe back in the day.”
When it comes to music, Boone’s shop has a whole corner dedicated to Kiss merchandise, along with numerous shirts with bands such as Rob Zombie, Led Zeppelin, and Black Sabbath.
Boone also strives to balance out the horror-themed items in his shop by selling Christian relics such as vintage crucifixes.
“My wife said that with all this stuff in here, it’s going to be haunted. I said, ‘Well I’ve got this to combat that,’ ” he said of the crosses. “I’ve got to balance the good and the bad.”
In a world of eBay and global commerce, Boone said it’s tough to maintain affordable prices while making his own ends meet. But he also has realistic expectations for his store.
“Owensboro’s finicky, you know? I had a yard sale open, and a lady complained that something was $5 — even though she just went out to eat and was dressed all nicely,” he said. “I know I’m not going to get rich, but if I can pay the rent here and make a little money, it’ll be all good.”
And some of his most prized possessions just aren’t for sale, including his Doors T-shirts and Cleveland Browns football memorabilia.
“I’ve loved the Browns since high school. People made fun of me and called me ‘doody Browns’ — because of the color, I guess,” he said of his favorite football team.
Boone encouraged people to stop by his shop, especially this Halloween, when he plans on showing horror movies on the side of his building with a film projector while passing out candy.
