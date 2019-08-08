It's already August! Summer is winding down! Time for school to start. Boy, I'm glad I'm retired. At my school where I used to teach, in Grayson County, the students started the last week of July and had a two week Fall break at the end of the grading period. It gave the students a break, and the teachers, too. Then we had the Christmas break, and then after the next 9-week grading period, we had another two week break, called the Spring break. Ah! I'm glad I'm retired.
One person on the average, dies from skin cancer every hour. The number of reported deaths from cancers is decreasing in all cancers, except for skin cancer. Their numbers are sharply increasing.
Happy birthday wishes and prayers to my mother, Louise Sandefur Willis. Her birthday is Aug. 13. She would have been 103 this year. But in Heaven, she is young and beautiful! We miss you and think of you all the time.
Someone sent me an email saying that if you get a mosquito bite, the best thing to use on it is raw honey. That means honey that has not been cooked or processed. The honey will soothe the bite, and stop it from itching. A lady gave me a jar several years ago, and it really works.
It seems that for past ten or twelve years a hoax email has been going around every August. I received one this week. It says that Mars is the biggest and brightest that it will be for decades and to be sure and go outside to see it. Sorry, it's not true. That happened about twelve years ago and right now Mars is pretty faint because it's so far away from us on its orbit around the sun. But that email just won't die! That shows how something put on the Internet is there forever.
If you can't stand the heat -- make plans to avoid it! This is from the sign at the Rumsey United Methodist Church.
The Perseid Meteor Shower is taking place every night this week. The shower is due to peak on after midnight on the AM
hours of Aug. 13. Shooting stars associated with the show are expected to be visible a week before to a week after the peak! There are usually about 30 per hour and they will appear to be coming from the Northeast, and then move overhead as the night continues. The comet responsible for the stream of debris that we know as the Perseid meteor shower because it appears to be coming form the constellation of Perseus, is the Swift-Tuttle comet.
We had our air conditioner fixed and it was cool at Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church last Sunday! There was a leak in the Freon, which is now repaired and everyone enjoyed the cool building! Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday!
There is only one of two places to go when you die, Heaven or the other place! If you died this week, do you know which place you would go? Heaven is a pure place! You can not enter Heaven with sin on you.
