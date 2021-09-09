Pregnant, breastfeeding women urged to get COVID-19 vaccine

As cases for COVID-19 rise in Hardin County, certain sectors of the population remain at risk from the virus, especially pregnant women.
Chelsea Powell of Sonora is children’s ministry director at Glendale Christian Church. Powell has a 4-year-old child and is pregnant with her second child.
At the end of July, Powell began having upper respiratory problems and a sore throat. She tested for COVID-19 and strep throat, and the tests were negative.
In early August, she began have a cough and some chest problems. Her doctor said they should do another COVID-19 test and this time it was positive.
Powell said while pregnant, it does lower one’s immune system. She also said she has had hyperemesis gravidarum, which is characterized by severe nausea, and she also has asthma.
She said she was worried when she was sick, remembering stories she had heard of pregnant women with COVID-19 who had bad outcomes, and possibly causing preterm labor. She said she also was worried about her 4-year-old.
Another worry was if the sickness got very bad, then they would have to go to the hospital, which are inundated due to rising COVID-19 cases.
She and her family went into quarantine. After about three or four days of sickness, she said she began to feel better, although there is some lingering congestion.
Powell said she received her final vaccination in April, and didn’t realize she was pregnant until after receiving it. She said she has spoken with friends who also had COVID-19 around this time, and it appears they were sick for a longer amount of time.
“It is very likely that I would have been incredibly sick had I not had the vaccination,” Powell said.
Powell said she’ll be having an ultrasound soon to see if everything is still good.
Terrie Burgan, health promotion manager and public information officer at the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, said they do vaccinate pregnant and breastfeeding women, and that it is safe for them.
Initially, the vaccines were not provided to pregnant women, but were eventually deemed to be safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
She said evidence shows that the risk is much higher for pregnant people if they get sick with COVID-19, rather than getting vaccinated. She said there’s no evidence that the vaccines cause any fertility issues in women or men.
Burgan said data is being collected all the time from several agencies, which can help determine the affects of the vaccine.
“There’s just too much data out there right now that shows that the all three of them (vaccines) are highly effective at preventing severe illness,” Burgan said.
Powell said the risk of getting COVID-19 is a greater risk than whatever negative outcomes are there may be from the vaccine, if any. The only side effect she had was a sore arm.
Burgan said she recommends if people appear to have problems, they should call the health department. However, she said they have not received a report from anyone pregnant regarding problems with the vaccine.
Burgan said the department does provide educational services for pregnant women and their fathers called the HANDS Program. She said those can call 270-769-1601 to ask about this program. They also provide formula and other supplemental foods for the mother if needed.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
