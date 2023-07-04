The price of property sold in Daviess County — and the rest of the country — have been rising rapidly for the past couple of years.
So, it’s not surprising that Rachel Pence Foster, the county’s property valuation administrator, reported Monday that property assessments in Daviess County were up 5.19% this year.
Some people probably thought the increase would be even higher.
But 2023 marked the fourth straight year that property values have increased more than 5%
Last year, the taxable value of property here was up 5.49%.
In 2021, it was up 5.89%.
And in 2020, values increased 5.5%.
In 2019, they increased 4.74%.
This year’s increase of $368.6 million, brought the total value of property in the county to $7.4 billion.
Last year, it was $7.088 billion.
Residential property increased the most — $248.2 million.
Commercial increased $100.8 million.
And agricultural property was up $19.6 million.
The number of $1 million — or more — homes has skyrocketed in the past two years.
Foster said there were six in 2021 and nine last year.
This year, she said, there are 19.
Kentucky allows people who are 65 and older or disabled to lower the assessed value of their homes by $46,350 under the Homestead Exemption Act.
The amount increases every two years.
This year, Foster said 9,847 exemptions were granted for age and 883 for disability.
That’s a total of 10,730 homes.
And it lowered total taxes collected here by $497.3 million
Last year, Foster said a total of $426.9 million was taken off the tax rolls by the Homestead Exemption — up from $400 million the year before.
Government buildings, churches and certain nonprofits don’t pay taxes.
Foster said this year, 1,275 parcels are exempt from taxation, taking $1.78 billion off the tax rolls.
Last year, it was $1.69 billion.
When property is sold, it is reassessed at the sale price.
And new buildings are assessed when they are completed.
Otherwise, the PVA office reassesses one-fourth of the county each year.
The year, it’s the area bounded on the east by Frederica and on the south by Parrish Avenue.
Next year, it will be the section south of Parrish and west of Frederica.
People can check their assessments — and their neighbor’s — on the PVA’s website, www.daviessky pva.org.
The site also has a tax calculator that lets people see roughly what their property taxes will be this year — if the rates don’t change.
If nothing changes, city and county governments and school districts will get an increase in the amount of taxes collected without raising their rates.
In the past 23 years, the largest increase in assessments was 8.73% in 2000 and the smallest was 0.71% in 2010 — during the Great Recession.
