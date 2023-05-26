High school students may develop their creativity at Paducah School of Art and Design’s (PSAD) Pre-College Summer Art program through 2D and 3D design classes in oil painting, sculpture and a variety of mixed media, beginning in July. Registration for the two-week experience is open now.
The classes, taught by PSAD art faculty, take place in world-class studios at the 2D Graphic Design Building and Sculpture Building. Seating is limited to 12 students with each taking home finished works from their classes.
The classes will be held July 17-21 and July 24-28 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. All materials are included in the $185 tuition fee, with lunch available for purchase from the Kitchens Cafe located onsite.
JULY 21-21
2D-Oil Painting
9 a.m. — 12 p.m. 2D and Graphic Design Building 905 Harrison Street
Instructor: Tanya Neitzke, PSAD painting instructor
Students will learn wet-on-wet as well as overglazing techniques working from still life arrangements and photographs. The class will also cover basic color theory, how to mix color, and how to set up the palette.
3D-Sculpture
1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Ceramics and Sculpture Buildings 919 Madison Street
Instructor: Evin Dubois, PSAD sculpture instructor
Students will be introduced to the dimensional process of object making and move from material to material making different items with both functional and sculptural potential. They will walk away with basic skills in mold making, ceramics, and metalworking, as well as some finished objects for their portfolio.
JULY 24-28
2D-Mixed Media
9 a.m. — 12 p.m. 2D and Graphic Design Building 905 Harrison Street
Instructor: Tanya Neitzke, PSAD painting instructor
Students will explore the use of mixed media to create an abstract self-portrait, exploring concepts within a subject. Mixed media will be explored through charcoal, acrylic paint, oil paint, and cut paper.
3D-Sculpture
1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Ceramics and Sculpture Buildings 919 Madison Street
Instructor: Evin Dubois, PSAD sculpture instructor
Students will be introduced to the dimensional process of object making and move from material to material making different items with both functional and sculptural potential. They will walk away with basic skills in mold making, ceramics, and metalworking, as well as some finished objects for their portfolio.
Friday, July 28 is Family Open House. Participants will share their experiences and their work with family and friends from 4-5 p.m. at the 2D Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.
Students who register for the Pre-Collee Summer Art program and ultimately enroll in college classes at PSAD will receive a tuition scholarship from West Kentucky Community and Technical College during their first semester. They will receive one (1), three credit hour art class for unmet financial assistance after all other aid is applied.
Register for the summer art program online at ws.kctcs.edu/westkentucky. Then Select Paducah School of Art and Design, Pre-College Summer Art Program or call 270-534-3335.
