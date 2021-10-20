The Pub On Second, 116A W. Second St., is hosting "Pups & Pints" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, to raise money for Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky.
Customers and their pets can participate on the patio, the announcement said.
SparKy members will be there with rescue dogs up for adoption.
Ten percent of all sales will be donated to SparKy, the Pub said.
All dogs must be on a leash, friendly and stay under the control of their owner.
