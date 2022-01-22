Marianne Smith Edge of Owensboro will serve as the vice chair on the Board of Directors for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Along with Edge, Charlotte Whittaker of Hartford is among the recently added board directors. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is a nonpartisan organization with a mission to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians by developing and influencing policy, improving access to care, reducing health risks and disparities, and promoting health equity. Since the Foundation opened its doors in 2001, it has invested more than $29 million in health policy research, advocacy, and demonstration project grants across the commonwealth. For more information, visit Healthy-KY.org.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

