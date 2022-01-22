Marianne Smith Edge of Owensboro will serve as the vice chair on the Board of Directors for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Along with Edge, Charlotte Whittaker of Hartford is among the recently added board directors. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is a nonpartisan organization with a mission to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians by developing and influencing policy, improving access to care, reducing health risks and disparities, and promoting health equity. Since the Foundation opened its doors in 2001, it has invested more than $29 million in health policy research, advocacy, and demonstration project grants across the commonwealth. For more information, visit Healthy-KY.org.
In summer 2020, The New York Times coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer was the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's local unemployment coverage from that time period; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header. Click on "Out Of Work In America" to go to the full
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Lewis: we have to work together to right wrongs in this country (2)
- Educators using 'Just in Time' approach to overcome lost learning from pandemic (1)
- Risk for Diabetes Increased for Pediatric Patients With COVID-19 (1)
- Animal shelter seeing overflow of dogs (1)
- 2022 shaping up to be a big year (1)
- Judas Priest reinstate Andy Sneap as touring guitarist in U-turn (1)
- No comparison between attack on Capitol and BLM protests (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.