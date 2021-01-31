After more than 30 years with David Hocker & Associates, Phil Purdom has joined Hines, an international real estate investment firm, as director of southeast retail real estate.
The announcement said that Purdom will primarily oversee leasing efforts at some of the firm’s largest mixed-use destinations, including Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Fenton in Cary, North Carolina, and the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina.
In his career, Purdom has leased more than 6 million square feet of retail space and has had primary responsibility for more than 13 million square feet of real estate assets, the announcement said.
“Phil will be at the helm of some of our portfolio’s largest mixed-use destinations, overseeing retail leasing efforts that will improve the overall guest experience,” Kenton McKeehan, senior managing director and head of the Retail Resources Group at Hines, said in a news release.
He added, “His vast experience leasing major projects and conducting deals with nationally recognized companies cemented the value he would bring to this team. We’re excited to welcome him to the Hines family and can’t wait to watch him take these mixed use communities to the next level.”
Purdom will be based in Owensboro.
He said he has seen some major shifts in retail, restaurant and entertainment leasing.
“Post-pandemic, interactive retail and better dining and entertainment options are essential for the survival of mixed-use destinations and the surrounding office buildings,” Purdom said.
He joined David Hocker & Associates in 1987, where he held several leasing positions, including senior vice president of development and mall leasing.
Purdom has served as the International Council of Shopping Centers’ governmental affairs chairman for Kentucky and West Virginia.
He is a graduate of the ICSC’s Master Developer Series.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.