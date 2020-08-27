Puzzle Pieces founder publishes first ebook

Add another title — author — to Amanda Owen’s growing list of accomplishments.
Owen is an educator, blogger, Messenger-Inquirer columnist and special needs advocate who founded Puzzle Pieces, a nonprofit that assists people who have intellectual disabilities.
On Aug. 14 — Owen’s 36th birthday — she published her first e-book titled “Blessings in Disguise: The Emotional Impact of Having a Sibling with a Disability.”
The 19-page quick read serves as a guide for children or adults whose siblings have disabilities.
“So many times I felt alone growing up with no one to relate to, keeping my emotions hidden inside. I hope this book inspires other siblings to know it’s OK to cycle through a range of emotions — fear, hate, jealousy, embarrassment — when it comes to adjusting to life with a sibling who has a disability,” Owen wrote on her blog.
The book can prove beneficial for parents, too, she said. It’s advantageous for them to hear how their children may process emotions or adjust to life when a sibling is different from everyone else in the family’s circle.
“Blessings in Disguise” can provide insights to church members, neighbors, friends and others who know someone whose child has a disability.
Owen got the idea for the book in October, when she was the keynote speaker at a WisconSibs fundraising dinner. The Wisconsin organization serves the siblings of people with disabilities.
She realized resources exist for the parents of children with disabilities. “There’s nothing out there for siblings.”
COVID-19 slowed her life enough to focus more attention on writing.
Her book talks honestly about feelings she kept bottled up for decades. Owen’s older brother, Nick Boarman, has a rare chromosome disability.
Growing up with him inspired Owen to become a special education teacher and to found Puzzle Pieces.
She hopes “Blessings in Disguise” starts conversations and validates siblings’ emotions.
“It was like I journaled my heart with the hope that it helps and resonates with others,” Owen said.
The self-published book is available on the Amazon Kindle App for $4.99. Or it can be downloaded on Owen’s blog piecesofme.org.
She said 50 books sold in the first week.
“Blessings in Disguise” was a stepping stone for Owen. She hopes to publish a children’s book with a similar theme next year.
Looking ahead, she’d like to add one more title to her long resume.
At one time, Owen was a softball coach. She still likes to motivate people.
Her ultimate goal is to share her knowledge of disabilities as a speaker across the nation.
With one gig under her belt last year in Wisconsin, there is little doubt more opportunities will come.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
