Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles has declined Gov. Andy Beshear's invitation to join other constitutional officers in taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
While Quarles fully intends to take the vaccine, he is going to wait, he said.
"I plan on taking the vaccine, but I will wait my turn in line," he said. "Though I appreciate the Governor’s invitation, as a healthy 37-year-old man with no underlying conditions, I would rather my early access vaccine be given to a high-risk individual like a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility, two groups who have unfortunately borne the brunt of the coronavirus."
On Dec. 22, Beshear and state Republican leaders House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers joined Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack as well as Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and first lady Britainy Beshear to get the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine with other constitutional officers expected to do the same on Monday.
The public display of Kentucky's political field receiving the vaccine is meant to stoke faith in the COVID-19 vaccine and maintain the ebb-and-flow of leadership during a crisis, per the Center for Disease Control's recommendation, but Quarles does not feel that "rank-and-file" politicians should be put ahead of those at high-risk, he said.
"I understand the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that officials like the Governor and top legislators be vaccinated for the sake of government continuity," he said. "...but I do not believe rank-and-file politicians should be leapfrogging over those who are at higher risk of infection. I want to thank President Trump, Vice President Pence and our medical professionals for their work through Operation Warp Speed to produce this modern day miracle, a safe and effective vaccine. But if it means saving one more life, I will wait in line just like everyone else.”
Secretary of State Michael Adams, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Kentucky Supreme Court justices Lisabeth Hughes and Samuel Wright all received the Moderna vaccine on Monday.
