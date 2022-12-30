The most important part of Carson Wentz’s return against the San Francisco 49ers was how quickly he got rid of the ball. Even though he had just 16 dropbacks, and even though they were all in garbage time, it was significant that he never gave in to the impulse to hold the ball and look for a big play, a tendency that’s hurt him over the years. Instead, Wentz played with urgency, as if on each snap a clock in his head was furiously tick-tick-ticking.
Though Wentz wasn’t perfect, his decisiveness stood out to teammates and Coach Ron Rivera. They suggested his 10-week absence had helped him get more comfortable in the offense, which had improved his timing. Wentz seemed skeptical, but his progress, especially against the blitz, was undeniable. His average time to throw was just 2.07 seconds, according to TruMedia, his fastest rate in 92 career games.
“[He] played with a smile on his face, which he didn’t really do the first part of the season,” tight end Logan Thomas said, adding: “[The] ball [was] coming out of his hands at the right time, or at an earlier time. Instead of processing, he’s just playing.”
It seems unlikely Wentz will reinvent himself in his seventh NFL season, and there are reasons to doubt he can sustain his performance from Saturday. San Francisco often protected its big lead with soft zone coverage, giving Wentz easy throws, and Washington’s offensive line is still struggling. But if Wentz can continue making quick decisions — if he can avoid sacks and hit checkdowns — he could significantly raise the floor on his play, increase the odds of beating Cleveland Sunday and boost the Commanders’ chances of snagging the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
There are a few reasons to believe in Wentz. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner now uses a run-first approach that’s friendlier for quarterbacks, and Wentz has in the past had games full of quick decisions, especially against the blitz, such as in the Week 1 win over Jacksonville.
On Sunday, Wentz will face Cleveland defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who runs a similar scheme to San Francisco’s; he was a coach with the 49ers in 2019. Woods will probably generate pressure with his two elite edge rushers, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, and hunt for big negative plays by blitzing. In two games against Wentz, Woods has sent pressure 31.9% of the time, which is a slightly above-average rate, according to TruMedia.
The approach will force Wentz to face a question that’s dogged him his whole career: Can he make quick decisions consistently? Can he keep the offense on schedule?
“I’ve always tried to have that be my MO,” Wentz said Wednesday. “Obviously, there’s moments I’m kicking myself, where I should have got the ball out quicker. ... Obviously, [when defenses are] bringing the pressure, I don’t want to go down with a ball in my hand back there — just get it to the playmakers. I’m going to continue to try and keep doing that.”
In San Francisco, Turner said, Wentz’s footwork and decision-making showed he’s made progress in understanding the intricacies of the offense. Early in the season, many of Wentz’s problems stemmed from passing up easier throws because he thought he could get to something better. “You can’t do that,” Turner said. In his scheme, the quarterback’s feet, or “hitches,” are synced to the routes, which makes timing critical.
“Your feet are the clock in your head,” Turner said. “Like, we’re supposed to throw this route off one hitch, and then the next route is off your second hitch, and if you haven’t done that by then, then it’s fine to check down or throw the ball away. If you’re hanging too long on the route ... that’s where it gets out of whack.”
