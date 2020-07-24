Making sense of racism and the symbols erected to exemplify that hate struck a definitive chord in 2015 with the killing of nine innocent people in a Charleston, South Carolina church. It was an intentional targeting of a historic church by the killer who posted pictures adorning himself with guns, a draped Confederate flag and a manifesto of rage against Blacks.
The heinous act made me question the meaning of public displays and romanticizing of the Confederate flag and monuments. Before the massacre, I would dismiss the glorification of these relics as trivial. The connection did not resonate until the evil of what fueled this person to hate was on display.
An urgent call to remove Confederate monuments and relics erected glorifying the Confederacy went out all around the country. For me, in that moment I realized the romanticizing and glorifying of the confederacy meant much more than honoring heritage and culture — it also meant oppression and hatred of people like me.
Legitimate arguments of why these monuments were put up and why they were erected can help us to recognize the important purpose of removing them. It is not about removing Confederate history but recognizing the story they tell is not the society we represent today.
The “Lost Cause” is a revisionist spin on the Civil War, meant to minimize the role slavery played in the Civil War. Its foundation is in the Southern need for validation and the desire to find a replacement for victory they never achieved on the battlefield.
Their solution to dealing with defeat came in the creation of the Confederate heroic epic. The struggle to preserve the narrative of a superior civilization was doomed because it was not built upon truth. The South lost.
The construction of these monuments came during times of civil unrest in two waves: The post-Reconstruction era from the 1880s to the end of WWI, and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ’60s. The purpose of the monuments was not about preserving history, but it was about intimidation and distorting the truth of what the war was all about.
The war was over states’ rights to own people to benefit monetarily from the free labor that slavery produced. If the history is being told from a false narrative and enters the realm of mythology, the “Lost Cause” is not owed the validity and honor of being preserved as facts but instead a retelling of why this narrative is perpetrated and preserved is more beneficial.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy worked hard to promote this false narrative and ensured their version of history was remembered. After Reconstruction was ended, they understood that those with political power within a society organize public space to convey and teach desired political lessons. People remember what they want to remember and see what they want to see to justify their cause.
It is a false framing to say that history is being erased if these statues are moved to places like museums or cemeteries. The very purpose of museums is to preserve an accurate depiction of history and the purpose of the cemetery is to honor the dead. To place the statue in a place where the history cannot be told other than by those who want to perpetuate a false narrative is grossly irresponsible and a disservice to our community.
To think you are helping our community in any way by putting a statue glorifying those who wanted to keep Black citizens in a state of perpetual slavery one block from a school that has the highest concentration of Black students in Owensboro-Daviess County is a slap in the face to all who stand for what’s good and just.
Instead of the statue being part of a museum field trip where its historical significance can be saved, instead of the statue honoring the dead who lost their lives fighting war, the statue would be minimized to a tourist attraction for white supremacists.
It is extremely hard, to take a long look at our history and come to grips with the truth that we did not value humanity. Our country was built upon the backs of free labor, and it happened in our community. Starting to pry apart a mythology that was built upon the enslavement of Black people creates a cognitive dissonance meant to protect the advantages gained by the oppression of others.
For those who have benefited from this history of oppression, questioning the statue’s purpose on public property generates cultural conflict. We cannot deny the messages and timing of our monument.
There is a movement in America, and we are on the cusp of a tipping point in our community to make a change.
The taking down of the monument will not cure the problem of racism, but at least we can begin to acknowledge the truth and history of its representation.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph is the president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP.
