A Radcliff native is seeing her life played out on the big screen in a major motion picture being released this Christmas.
Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams, the movie brings Dana Canedy’s memoir “A Journal for Jordan” to life on the big screen.
“I feel blessed foremost and humbled by this experience,” said Canedy, a North Hardin High School and University of Kentucky graduate. “I am hoping that the universal themes in the book resonate with audiences in terms of the movie.”
The book for which the movie is based is a combination of writings by Canedy, who at the time was a senior editor at The New York Times, and her fiancé, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, who was killed in action in 2006 during the Iraq War.
When King received his orders, Canedy was nearing 40. The couple decided to have a child together prior to King’s deployment.
“I gave (King) a journal to take with him,” Canedy said. “He became obsessed with it. He filled it with 200 pages of life lessons for our son.”
Canedy said when their son, Jordan, was born, King returned home for the birth. Having sent the journal home prior to his leave, King finished the journal in New York after Jordan’s birth before returning to war.
“I didn’t know Charles could write like that,” she said about reading the journal. “He sent it home from Iraq when one of his young soldiers had been killed and he was very shaken up by that. He sent it home and said it’s about 75 to 80% done, but I want to get it to you in case something happens to me.”
When King was killed, he only had one month of his deployment left, Canedy said.
“I collapsed on the floor screaming when I found out he died,” she said. “I had a new baby, I’d only been back at work (from maternity leave) at the New York Times where I was a journalist, for two weeks. My whole world just collapsed. I had to find a reason literally to get off the floor. My baby was the reason for that.”
The book was a way for Canedy to do something positive with her grief, she said.
“I wanted to create a way for the world to know about this extraordinary man and the gift he left us,” she said. “I always say that when you have adversity and tragedy in life it’s not an easy thing to do, goodness knows, if you can you have to channel it into something positive and that is what I tried to do.”
Calling the journal a treasured and precious gift from King to Jordan, Canedy compiled the entries and wrote some of her own for their son to detail the life and love the couple shared. The final product became a New York Times Best Seller.
“These are defining writings for (Jordan),” Canedy said. “The book and the journal are his parents speaking directly to him and that’s deeply meaningful. Whether it’s how to choose a wife — his father wrote to him about that — or me telling (Jordan) how (Charles) and I fell in love or his father writing about it in his own words, he’s really learning how our relationship unfolded.”
The book also includes some of King’s favorite Bible verses and covers topics such as racial discrimination and respecting all people. King even developed an exercise program for Jordan in the journal, Canedy said.
“His father found a way to communicate with him,” she said. “He told him about his childhood, his first girlfriend. I said to Jordan, ‘your father is speaking to you in a way many fathers who are living don’t speak to their own children.’ That’s very meaningful for Jordan.”
Although written from the perspective of a military family when the country is at war, the themes from the book speak a universal language, Canedy said.
“So I used many of the entries in the journal to incorporate into the memoir knowing our story was specific to us but also universal,” she said. “I don’t speak for any other military families, but universal in the sense that it gave people a real, up-close look at what it’s like to be a military family during a war.”
Canedy said other themes such as the power of resiliency, patriotism, love and fatherhood also struck a chord with audiences.
“I wanted to give people a glimpse of what’s it’s like to be a military family at war time and also about fatherhood,” she said. “My Charles was a man who managed to find a way to let our son and me know how much he loved us even after he died.”
Canedy worked closely with Washington, whom she calls one of her best friends, to convey those same themes in the film.
“If we do this, you’re going to do it right,” she recalled having told Washington when he first inquired about the project 13 years ago. “We stayed in touch over the years and he’s literally one of my best friends now. I love him to death. … We’re very close. I talk to him several times a week. I’ve been deeply involved in the movie.”
Canedy said her and Jordan got to go to set quite a bit and watch the filming.
“That was fun,” she said. “I’ve never done anything like that before. I walked onto the set and saw a director’s chair with my name on it and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I’ve gone Hollywood.’ ”
Although it was a movie about King, Jordan and her, Canedy said the book and consequently the movie was about more.
“It is a surreal experience, but it was also a blessing because I’m mindful that this is about us, but Denzel and I have talked about it a lot that we’re not doing it for us,” she said. “It’s about us, it’s also about our military. It’s about fatherhood. It’s about resilience, bouncing back from tragedy. I’m the least of this. I didn’t need to be public, I really didn’t, but God gave me a talent for writing, storytelling and communication.”
Washington, who Jordan calls Uncle D, held a private screening of the movie in mid-October for Canedy and Jordan, who is now 15.
“It’s beautiful. It’s spectacular. It’s so accurate because they used most of the book,” Canedy said about seeing the movie for the first time. “I was worried that there may be things I want to change or would have to fight for, and that really didn’t happen.”
Canedy said part of the reason the movie was so accurate was because the cast now is like family to her.
“Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams, who played (King and Canedy), I got to know them very well,” she said. “Chante is my little sister for life and Michael B. is so gracious to Jordan and spent a lot of time with him. Everybody came to this project leaving their egos in check. We all came to it really caring about each other and it came through in the movie.”
Now Canedy, who is a publisher for Simon and Schuster in New York, is going into the final push for the movie with upcoming appearances on talk shows and other press events. The book, “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” also has an updated cover with a scene from the movie.
A Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, Canedy said her upbringing in Radcliff and then at the University of Kentucky, has given her the foundation she needed to pursue her passion, which has led to her success.
“The family and friends I have there, the teachers I had at North Hardin, the professors I had at UK, the internships I did prepared me for the journey I’ve been on,” she said. “I’ve not spent a lot of time at all thinking about my success. I’m just a working mother who’s been blessed to be able to use the talent that God gave me to do the work I’ve always wanted to do.”
Canedy said finding her passion, setting goals seeking advice from mentors in the field and taking “it one step at a time and be ready for the triumphs and the setbacks” helped her to become who she is today.
“I was not a straight A student. I wasn’t a straight B student in high school,” she said. “You have to have a passion and dedicate yourself to learning the basics of your profession. If I can do this, anyone can do it.”
The movie “A Journal for Jordan” is set to release nationwide on Christmas Day.
