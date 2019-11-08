OAKLAND, Calif. — Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining and the Oakland Raiders had a late winning touchdown drive for the second time in five weeks, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.
Derek Carr led the Raiders (5-4) down the field methodically 75 yards after Philip Rivers threw a 6-yard pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers (4-6) a 24-20 lead with 4:02 remaining.
Carr completed three passes to Jalen Richard and two to Hunter Renfrow before Jacobs finished the drive with his seventh touchdown of his rookie season.
The victory didn’t come easy as Daniel Carlson missed the extra point, putting more pressure on the tired Raiders defense to stop Rivers. Trayvon Mullen was called for holding on a fourth-down pass to extend the drive, but Karl Joseph then intercepted a fourth-down pass from Rivers to seal it.
Joseph also had the game-sealing pass breakup Sunday against Detroit after Carr threw a TD pass to Renfrow in a 31-24 victory.
Rivers threw interceptions on his first two drives, falling into a 10-0 hole when Erik Harris took the second back 56 yards for a TD. But Rivers responded by throwing two TD passes, including the go-ahead score to Ekeler in his final start at the Coliseum.
The Raiders blew a chance to open up the game in the third quarter, settling for a field goal after driving to the 4 on the opening drive and then missing a 53-yard field goal in the next drive after DeAndre Washington got stuffed for no gain on third-and-1.
The Chargers settled for a field goal after getting inside the 10 later in the quarter.
Melvin Gordon had 22 carries for 108 yards and a TD that put the Chargers up 14-10 in the second quarter.
The Raiders responded with their first sustained drive of the game and took a 17-14 lead at the half on Carr’s 9-yard pass to rookie fullback Alec Ingold with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
PICK IT
Harris intercepted Rivers’ passes on the first two drives of the game. He returned the first one 59 yards to the 31, setting up a field goal by Daniel Carlson. Harris then took the second one back 56 yards for a TD, giving the Raiders a 10-0 lead. Harris became the first Raiders player since Phillip Buchanon in 2003 to have two interceptions, including a pick-6 in a single game.
INJURIES
Chargers LT Russell Okung left in the first quarter with a groin injury and didn’t return. ... Los Angeles DE Melvin Ingram went down with a shoulder injury in the closing seconds of the second quarter but returned for the second half.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Face Kansas City on Nov. 18 in Mexico City.
Raiders: Host Cincinnati on Nov. 17.
Fox Sports fires NFL Hall of Famer Carter
Fox Sports has fired Cris Carter after three years at the network.
Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday saying Carter was no longer at the network and had no further comment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s “First Things First” morning show since its launch in 2017.
Carter had not been on the show since Oct. 31, according to The Big Lead.
Fox hired Carter as an NFL analyst but he was not part of the network’s “Thursday Night Football” or “NFL Sunday” studio shows.
Carter was part of ESPN’s NFL studio shows from 2008 until early 2016, when the network reshuffled its lineups.
Fox Sports spokesman Andrew Fegyveresi said various personalities will fill in with co-hosts Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on “First Things First” until a permanent replacement for Carter is named.
Monday night black cat still on the loose at MetLife Stadium
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The elusive black cat from “Monday Night Football” is still on the run.
MetLife Stadium officials said Thursday the search for the fleet feline that briefly delayed the nationally televised game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night has been unsuccessful.
The search started on Tuesday morning with multiple humane traps being stationed in the stadium. After that came up empty, stadium officials asked PuppykittyNYCity — a trap, neuter, release and no-kill shelter — for help.
“We are hopeful that together we can find the black cat that we all fell in love with Monday night,” the stadium statement said.
PuppykittyNYCity said in a statement Thursday that if the cat is caught, it will be assessed for a home or relocation.
“Even though we want to relocate him, we still support TNR (trap, neuter, release) programs,” the nonprofit, volunteer-run rescue organization said in its release.
The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for roughly five minutes Monday night. Workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey state troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.
The cat didn’t leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.
For a second, the cat jumped on the platform and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.
MetLife Stadium was built by the Giants and Jets using private funds. It has been the home stadium of both NFL teams since 2010. It is owned by the MetLife Stadium Co., a joint venture of the teams.
In its statement, stadium officials denied a published report that said the 82,000-plus seat facility houses and feeds 300 cats.
“From time to time, we have seen cats on the complex and the Meadowlands Racetrack (located at the Meadowlands Sports Complex) has a TNR program in place and currently feeds approximately 30 barn cats,” the statement said.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.