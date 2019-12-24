Raintree Drive resident wins lighting contest

Trey Crumbie, Messenger-Inquirer | Robert Kuhner, who lives in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive, won the Golden Santa Award this year, which is given to the winner of the annual holiday lighting contest organized by Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances. Kuhner said it took him about 20 hours to decorate his home and estimated there were about 8,000 Christmas lights.