Samantha Raley is opening Samantha’s Closet, which she says is an exclusively plus-sized clothing store, at 1728 Sweeney St. at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“I want it to be a wonderful place where women can feel confident and comfortable,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to inspire other women. I believe in body positivity.”
Raley may be onto something.
Statista.com said recently, “Plus-size clothing is often described as clothing for larger-than-average people. For women, plus sizes usually start from between size 10 or 14. The average U.S. women’s dress size is between 14 and 16, meaning that plus-size is the new average.”
And VogueBusiness.com last year said, “Plus-size in the U.S. alone is growing at nearly twice the rate of the overall apparel market, suggests market research by NPD. A growth rate of 4% is likely for the $24 billion U.S. market.”
It added, “Globally, the plus-sized market is valued at over $178 billion, with projected 4.3% annual growth through to 2028, according to Acute Market Research.”
The NPD Group has estimated that 70% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14.
But it said that less than 20% of clothing is made in that size or larger.
Raley said, “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl to have my own store.”
But she said the idea for Samantha’s Closet dates back to before Macy’s closed its store in Towne Square Mall in early 2020.
Raley said she bought their racks because she knew she would need them for her store when it opened.
She makes resin art and jewelry, which will be featured in a gift shop area of the store.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The store is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
