Amy Foertsch opened Rayelle Collection at 120A W. Second St. in October 2019.
“And then, COVID hit in March,” she said last week. “I was closed for three months. But when I reopened, business was stronger than I expected.”
Foertsch is hoping for a more normal year in 2021.
And so far, it has been.
“January and February are always strong months,” she said.
But December, when the number of coronavirus cases was rising, wasn’t normal, Foertsch said, “it was pretty slow.”
One thing she learned from the pandemic was how important social media and an internet presence is for retail these days.
“I have an app now,” Foertsch said. “I had looked at it before. But I had time to work on it during COVID. I was already online though. Things have changed so much. Now, you have to be online and on social media to survive.”
Starting March 20, she plans to have local artisans working in the store on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
The first day will feature jewelry making and calligraphy.
“I don’t have room for more than two at a time,” Foertsch said. “I’m hoping the city will let me set up outside when the weather is better.”
She said, “I’m ready for summer. People don’t walk around downtown in weather like we’ve been having.”
When people eat outside of downtown restaurants, they often come into the stores, Foertsch said.
She lives in Santa Claus, Indiana, and had the first version of Rayelle Collection there before she opened the Owensboro store.
But two stores 30 miles apart got to be too much.
And the Santa Claus store closed.
Foertsch had come to Owensboro in 2017, looking for a location for a boutique downtown.
But she couldn’t find any buildings that she liked that were available.
So, Foertsch decided to open her store in Santa Claus.
In 2019, Bella Ragazza Boutique moved from downtown to Wesleyan Park Plaza.
And Foertsch grabbed the downtown location before anyone else could.
She sees a lot of fellow Hoosiers in Rayelle Collection these days.
“I always ask people where they’re from,” Foertsch said. “I get a lot from Newburgh and Evansville.”
She said, “Vintage T-shirts are big now, those with pictures of Kiss and Janice Joplin. I’ve had teen girls ask, ‘Who is this?’ They just like the pictures.”
With many people still working at home, Foertsch said, lounge wear and comfortable clothes are big these days.
The store features clothing, shoes, jewelry and handbags for women.
Foertsch said Rayelle Collection is her first retail venture.
When she opened the store, she said, “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. But the kids were little, so I waited.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
