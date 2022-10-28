Many reasons why Kunze is the best choice for judge-executive
Bruce Kunze is my friend. The reasons that he is my friend are the same reasons we need him as our county judge-executive. Bruce is a kind and thoughtful person. For many years he taught our children not only what their government is and should be, but taught them thoughtfulness, gentleness and concern for others.
Bruce has served as the director of the Wendell Ford government educational center. He’s been instrumental in the development of the center as well as its execution. He has touched the lives of many young leaders.
Bruce, and a few other people, are responsible for our farmers market and its location, excellent building and outstanding facilities. He knows the importance of buying local, producing local and building locally.
He is a small businessman, and he understands what makes our economy function. He will be involved in the development of our workforce, which is going to be so important if Daviess County is to move forward.
Bruce has served as our county commissioner. He has experience. He has led us through hard times and good times. His whole life has been about sacrifice for others.
These are but a few reasons why Bruce Kunze is my friend. And the very reasons why we need him as our next Daviess County judge-executive.
Rod Kuegel
Owensboro
Vallandingham would bring honor, honesty, dilligence to Family Court
I write proudly to endorse the candidacy of my law partner, Thomas Vallandingham, who is running to be Judge of Daviess Family Court, Division III.
I first met Thomas when he was a staff attorney for Judge Mike McKown of Ohio Family Court. As part of his duties, Thomas served as a mediator in divorce cases, and I was impressed when I appeared before him with his deep knowledge of family law, and with his patience, his fairness and his temperament.
Although he was newly graduated from law school, I thought even then that Thomas would make an excellent judge.
In the years we have been in practice together, Thomas has upheld the highest standards of our profession in terms of honor, honesty and diligence. He has also become a tireless servant of our community, volunteering for many organizations.
In his personal and professional life, Thomas is guided and sustained by his faith, a faith he takes very seriously. He is a lifelong resident of Daviess County, and I know he sincerely and deeply cares about the welfare of our community.
Daviess County could not possibly have a more upstanding, ethical and knowledgeable Family Court judge. I endorse his candidacy without reservation.
Robert F. Sexton
Owensboro
