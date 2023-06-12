Commission should amend smoking ordinance for Churchill
I am reading the article about the commission revisiting the smoking ordinance, and Commissioner Bob Glenn says he is worried that if they go ahead and allow smoking it will look like they value profits over health.
Well duh, Mr. Glenn. I don’t need the city commission to tell me what to do in the first place, be it smoking or going to a drag show. I can make my own decisions. But to have this ban in effect, which is no doubt going to cause the Churchill project to pull out, is insane. If people don’t want to be subjected to smoke they can avoid that area.
There is precious little for adults to do in this town. It is mostly geared toward youth activities. So amend the ordinance and everyone wins, right?
Karen Turner
Owensboro
Gambling project will help Owensboro thrive
There is an ongoing debate on whether or not to bring gambling to Owensboro. The ones for it are excited about the economic boost it will bring to Owensboro. The ones against it are saying it’s because of the criminal elements and smoking.
Owensboro already has the criminal element without the casino. And, as far as smoking is concerned, Indiana has found a way for both.
In my opinion, smoking is just a smoke screen for letting this pass through our hands. If the majority ruled, they would be building as we speak. Make the right decision.
Do you want to see Owensboro thrive or wake up tomorrow with another empty building?
Kay Dotson
Owensboro
