Voters will reject policies of Biden, Democrats
Recall President Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall meeting. Here, he stated he “had been to the border and knew it well.” When fact checked, in almost 50 years of government service, he had never been to the border. He placed Vice President Kamila Harris in charge of the southern border problem. She made one trip to the border, talked to a few border guards and did a photo op at the airport before departing. As to solving the border problem, the president and vice president have been AWOL.
This year to date, 1.7 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border on their watch. If unchecked and not under control, this time next year, two million more will have crossed the border. Why does the presidential party keep pushing the woke, CRT, progressive, open borders, socialist garbage agenda?
Polls show 71 percent of the American people state that we are going in the wrong direction. Did not the Virginia election and the others across this country make that point very clear? At election time, the American people will flush them down the toilet of history. The question is, are they too stupid to get it?
James Goodall
Utica
Guthrie voted against bill that will help many Kentuckians
The interview with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie that appeared in the Nov. 8 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer was astounding. When asked for his reasons for not supporting the Build Back Better bill, he cited his concern for fostering dependency on government.
This is truly astounding if one considers that federal funding makes up about 40% of Kentucky’s revenue, according to a recent study by WalletHub. That makes Kentucky the fourth highest recipient of federal money among the states.
For every dollar we send to Washington, Washington sends us $2.61 back. Much of this goes to support business and industry.
Guthrie never fails to support public spending on corporations or defense projects. Yet, what keeps him awake at night is worrying that he may foster dependence on the federal government by a young mother who wants four weeks at home with her newborn baby. We call this hypocrisy.
Russell Wilkey
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.