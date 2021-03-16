CLAY — Reba Jean Hearrin, 79, of Clay, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Mrs. Hearrin was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 12, 1941, the daughter of the late Daniel Jones and Elizabeth Rosser. Mrs. Hearrin was a member of the Sebree General Baptist Church. She enjoyed spoiling her kids and grandkids and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Bobby Joe “Mouse” Hearrin, in 1996; two sisters, Laverne Sledgeski, Norma Klimasiewfski; and two brothers, Eugene and Donald Jones.
Mrs. Hearrin is survived by her sons, Josh (Kelley) Hearrin of Sebree and Bobby Frank (Angel) Hearrin of Providence; two brothers, Elston Jones of Providence and Russell Jones of Pittston, Pennsylvania; and her grandchildren, Briley Hearrin, Addison Hearrin, Chase Hearrin, Rhett Hearrin and Dalton Hearrin.
Services will be held privately Tuesday in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Wilcox officiating. Burial to follow in White Oak Cemetery near Clay.
A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Melton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be required at all times and masks will be required while in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.