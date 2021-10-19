Reid’s Orchard may have seen a record crowd for its 36th Apple Festival last weekend.
Billy Reid, the orchard’s owner, estimated that 24,000 to 26,000 people attended the festival Saturday and Sunday.
In recent years, estimates have been around 23,000.
Reid said, “The weather was perfect. The crowd was friendly and just happy to be outside doing something.”
Traffic both days stretched from the base to the top of the Kentucky 144 on-ramp where it merged with traffic that stretched from the orchard entrance back beyond the U.S. 60 overpass.
“There was a long wait to get in,” Reid said. “But we were parking a car every 6.5 seconds.”
Volunteers from the Owensboro High School ROTC, Apollo High School FFA and Girls Inc. were parking the cars and splitting the pot that included $5 for each car parked in the orchard’s fields.
Reid said earlier, “We probably cut back, maybe 15% less craft booths, so we can spread them out a little more. Probably around 85 (booths) is what we’re up to this year.”
Monday he said, “All of our vendors said they never sold as much stuff.”
Reid said some people stood in line for an hour to eat at one of the food booths, but there was little complaining.
The Owensboro Goodfellows Club set up a 50/50 booth at the festival.
The winner of the pot got half of what was in it and the club got the other half.
“This was our first year, so we really did not know what to expect,” Bob Clark, the club’s president, said Monday. “Our hope was to offset lost revenue we would have earned from Soup Day — $8,000 — and Messiah — $5,000. Those are annual events that were cancelled due to COVID again this year.”
He said, “We did not meet that goal, but we are still very happy with our results. We want to thank the Reid family for allowing us to have a booth at their annual event. Obviously, we need an event like that to make a half pot work. We look forward to this becoming an annual event and grow it each year.”
The Goodfellows Club stages a Christmas party each year for underprivileged children and provides clothing and shoes during the year.
Nonprofits take in about $70,000 each year from the festival, Reid said earlier.
He said his team was cleaning up the grounds on Monday.
“By tomorrow, everything will be back to normal,” Reid said.
The Apple Festival has been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society several times through the years.
It draws people from several states — mostly Daviess Countians who have moved away and plan their vacations to come back during the Apple Festival.
Reid’s Orchard is one of Daviess County’s oldest businesses.
Billy Reid’s great-grandfather, Allan Reid, planted the first trees there in 1873.
