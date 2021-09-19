Wayne and Joy Blincoe
Wayne and Joy Blincoe, of Owensboro, celebrated their 20th anniversary Saturday.
The couple were married Sept. 18, 2001, in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Wayne is retired from the Owensboro Fire Department after 27 years of service, and Joy works at Quisenberry and Quisenberry in Calhoun where she has been employed for the past 37 years.
The couple are members of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Wayne has one son, Casey (Shannon) Blincoe, of Lexington, and two grandchildren, Spencer and Lainey Blincoe.
