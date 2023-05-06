30th Anniversary Announcement -- Bowman/Abel May 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Howard Wilson Bowman III and Sherry AbelHoward Wilson Bowman, III, and Sherry Abel are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a recommitment celebration to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at their residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 60° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Barret-Fisher has been changing with the times for a century Bringing butterflies to the garden USDA releases prospective planting report for 2023 POLICE REPORTS for May 6, 2023 Divorces May 6, 2023 Circuit Court May 6, 2023 Marriage Licenses May 6, 2023 Houston, we have a problem Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Cowboy camp: Roberts, McKinley provide glimpse into farm life POLICE REPORTS for May 1, 2023 Real Estate Transfers April 29, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLGBTQ community spokesman tells Fiscal Court its 'devaluing diversity' (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 24, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 29, 2023 (1) Owensboro is not a welcoming community (1) Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 10, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 16, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for April 23, 2023 (1) KWC to host medical cannabis forum (1) Church Bulletin: April 8, 2023 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
