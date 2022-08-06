Jody and Karen Head, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple was married August 8, 1992, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Owensboro with a ceremony performed by Father Ed Bradley. Wedding attendants included Linda Kamuf, matron of honor, Christy Kamuf Hayden, maid of honor, Randy Clemens and the late Mike Head, best men, Ashley Goetz Demsky, Andra Goetz Montogmery, Holly Elliott DeRose, Lori Smith, Cathy Sykora George, Charlie Kamuf II, Mike Goetz, Richie Duke, and Carl Tipton. The ushers were Bart Bruner, Aaron Dahlstrom, Louis Wilkerson, and the late Bob Woodward. Michelle Gipe Bourke was the flower girl and Alex Gipe was the ring bearer.
The couple has four children, Chandler, Caroline, Catherine, and Christina. Karen is employed at CrazyMe Gifts and Jody has spent 31 years as a Territory Manager for Patterson Dental. They are members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
