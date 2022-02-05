Bill and Shelia Ryle of Owensboro are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. The couple met over an Oreo cookie at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The couple was married Feb. 5, 1977, at Brooklyn Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn, Kentucky.
Shelia is a homemaker and a retired preschool art teacher. Bill was the IT director for Texas Gas.
The couple has one child, Danielle (Justin) of State College, Pennsylvania.
