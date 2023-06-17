Bill and Margaret Scott, of Island, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married June 9, 1973, at Calhoun Baptist Church in Calhoun by the Rev. Harold Skaggs.
They have two children, a daughter, Ashley (John) Mattingly of Owensboro, and a son, Nathan (Alexis) Scott, who currently live outside of the country. They also have four grandchildren, Calla, Clark, Addison and William. Margaret retired as an extension agent for the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, and Bill is a retired teacher and football coach from the McLean County School System. They attend Calhoun Baptist Church.
Bill and Margaret celebrated with family and friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Calhoun Baptist Christian Life Center, where everyone gathered to celebrate a trip down memory lane.
